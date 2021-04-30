“The Great American Trailer Park Musical” will be featured at the Oregon Cabaret Theatre in Ashland Friday, May 7 through June 20.
Featuring an up-tempo pop score, the musical contains irreverent comic songs like “This Side of the Tracks”, “Flushed Down the Pipes”, and “Storms A Brewin”.
“I think one thing we can all agree on, is that in the year 2021, we need to come together and share a good laugh,” said associate artistic director Galloway Stevens, who plays Norbert in the show, in a press release. “I had the privilege of seeing it a couple of times in Florida and once in North Carolina and it is a crowd-pleasing, laugh-out-loud comedy.”
The musical takes part at Armadillo Acres, where a new tenant is wreaking havoc all over Florida’s most exclusive trailer park. When Pippi, a stripper on the run, comes between the Dr. Phil–loving, agoraphobic Jeannie and her tollbooth collector husband—the storms begin to brew.
The cast include the Cabaret’s artistic director Valerie Rachelle as Bett, the queen of the trailer park Betty with Galloway Stevens as the unassuming tollbooth collector, Norbert. Norbert, who is married to the agoraphobic Jeannie, played by Lauren Blair. Other performers include Asha Brownie-Gordon as Linoleum, Preston Mead as Duke, Katie Bullock as Pickles, and Bianca DiSarro as Pippi.
Michael Jenkinson, who has directed other Cabaret plays, is the director.
“The Great American Trailer Park Musical” contains coarse language, sexual situations, comic violence, and adult humor. Were it a movie it would be rated R.
Cabaret officials note safety measures will be in place. All tables will be six feet apart and all tables will be at least 12 feet from the performers. While Jackson County is in ‘High Risk’’, the Cabaret will only be able to seat the house to 25% capacity — a maximum of 42 patrons. If Jackson County is moved to Moderate risk during the run, some tables will be added to increase capacity. In addition, spectators will be screened for fever at the door; hand sanitizing stations will be located throughout the theater, masks are required during the show -performers will stop the show if audience members are unmasked. All Cabaret staff will be wearing masks.
“The Great American Trailer Park Musical” will tentatively open pending COVID-19 restriction announcements in Jackson County on Friday, May 7 and close Sunday, June 20. Thursday, Saturday and Sunday matinees begin at 1 p.m. and evening performances begin at 8 p.m. on Thursday, Friday, Saturday, Monday and select Wednesday nights.
Reservations are required for pre-show dinner or brunch. Appetizers, cocktails, beverages, and desserts are available without reservations. Tickets are $43 for A level seating with limited $39 B level seating available for all performances. The Cabaret offers a 15% ticket discount for groups of 12 or more for select ticket types and performances. $15 student rush tickets can be purchased 30 minutes before curtain with a valid student ID, subject to availability. For more information or to purchase tickets call the Oregon Cabaret Theatre box office at 541-488-2902 or visit oregoncabaret.com.