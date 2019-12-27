January is “Build It!” month at the downtown Klamath County Library, according to a news release.
The following “Build It!” sessions will be offered at 4 p.m. on Wednesdays in January:
Jan. 8: Popsicle stick catapults — construct one of history’s earliest siege weapons with the humblest of craft supplies.
Jan. 15: Marshmallow structures — marshmallows and toothpicks don’t seem like particularly stable building materials, but you’d be surprised what you can rig up with some clever engineering techniques.
Jan. 22: Mini parachutes — discover the aerodynamics of parachutes with this experiment.
Jan. 29: Lego bridge engineering — bridges come in a variety of shapes for different environments. Try out models of them with Lego bricks.
Children under 10 should come with a parent or guardian. For more information, call 541-882-8894 or visit the Youth Services desk.