ASHLAND – Nuanced acting, fascinating backstories, incredible staging and, most of all, music that ranges from tender, sweet ballads to, best of all, butt-kicking, get-up-and-dance rock ‘n roll.
“Buddy — The Buddy Holly Story,” which opened last weekend to kick off the summer season at the Oregon Cabaret Theatre in Ashland, is a primer in the history of rock ‘n roll. It’s the story of a singer who refused to capitulate to music of his era and became a pioneering influence on music and musicians, including The Beatles, Rolling Stones, Bob Dylan and others.
Aptly described as a “rock n’ roll musical,” the play provides insights into Buddy Holly’s way too brief life. “Buddy” follows Holly between 1956, when he began breaking musical conventions, and Feb. 3, 1959, the night when, as Don McLean mourned in his 1971 song, “American Pie,” the music died. As much as “Buddy” provides a history of early rock ‘n roll, because of his death at a youthful 22, it provokes thoughts of what might have been.
Written by Alan Janes and directed by Rick Robinson and Jake Delaney, the Cabaret production is seamlessly produced, from staging, lighting, choreography to acting, especially by the multi-talented Dan Middleditch as Buddy and Alex Boyles in several roles, especially as the fast-talking Hi-Pockets and as the Big Bopper.
Holly’s greatest hits — “That’ll be the Day,” “Everyday,” “Peggy Sue,” “Not Fade Away,” “Maybe Baby,” and “Oh Boy,” are lovingly – and rockingly, showcased. Because the show includes Holly’s final winter concert performance, there are fun, rollicking versions of “Chantilly Lace” by The Big Bopper, and Ritchie Valens’ iconic “La Bamba.” Both singers also died in that tragic plane crash.
Except for Middleditch, who performs only as Holly, the other actors all appear in multiple roles, with Matt Sweney, Matt Staley and Darby Uspensky featured as Crickets, Holly’s band, Rigo Jimenez as Richie Valens, Sabrina Valenzula as Marie Elena and Kristen Calvin as Kristen.
Buddy” runs through Sept. 5 with 1 p.m. matinees on Thursdays, Saturdays and Sundays and 8 p.m. performances Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays, Mondays and select Wednesdays. Tickets are $43 for A level seating and $39 for limited B level seating. There are 15 percent ticket discount for groups of 12 or more for select ticket types and performances and $15 student rush tickets can be purchased 30 minutes before curtain with a valid student ID, subject to availability. Reservations are required for pre-show dinners or brunches. Appetizers, cocktails, beverages and desserts are available without reservations.
For more information or to purchase tickets call the Oregon Cabaret Theatre box office at 541-488-2902 or visit oregoncabaret.com.