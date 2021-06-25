“The Buddy Holly Story” will kick off the summer season at the Oregon Cabaret in Ashland beginning July 1.
Described as a “rock n’roll musical,” the play immortalizes Buddy Holly’s brief too life. Set between 1956 and 1959, “The Buddy Holly Story” traces Buddy’s early rise to fame with the Crickets to the fateful night when, as Don McLean sang in his 1971 hit, American Pie,” the music died.
The musical features all of Buddy’s greatest hits, including “That’ll be the Day”, “Everyday”, “Peggy Sue”, “Not Fade Away”, “Maybe Baby”, and “Oh Boy”. Because the show dramatizes Buddy’s final winter concert performance, the show also includes The Big Bopper’s “Chantilly Lace” and Ritchie Valens’ “La Bamba.”
“This show is a really great look at Buddy’s ascendant career — from his time at KDAV’s Sunday party in Lubbock, Texas, to that fateful day when the music died,” director Rick Robinson said in a news release. “People who loved ‘Million Dollar Quartet’ are going to love this show. It’s an energetic and vibrant show — just like Buddy was. It’ll be gripping nostalgia for some and a great way for younger generations to learn about Buddy and fall in love with this music. Some people don’t realize how deep Buddy’s music is in the roots of rock music.”
Cabaret newcomer Dan Middleditch plays Buddy Holly. In other roles are Cabaret veterans Kristen Calvin, Alex Boyles, Matthew Staley and Darby Uspensky. Three other actors will make their Cabaret debuts — Rigo Jimenez, Sabrina Valenzuela and Matt Sweeney.
Robinson has directed several Cabaret productions, including “Sherlock Holmes & The Sign of the Four,” “Every Christmas Story Ever Told,” “The 39 Steps,” “Bat Boy: The Musical,” among others.
Despite Covid-19 restrictions, Cabaret officials believes it very likely the theater will be able to open to a higher capacity. Still, several safety protocols will still be in place when the show opens.:
When entering the Cabaret, walking around inside the theater, and during the show, patrons are required to wear masks. Face shields are only allowed if a medical issue prevents the use of a mask and must be pre-approved by staff before arriving at the theatre. All Cabaret staff will be wearing masks. There are multiple hand sanitizing stations located throughout the theater and has MERV 13 filters have been installed in all four HVAC systems. Table sharing is not being allowed between patrons who do not know each other.
“Buddy Holly” will preview July 1 and open July 2. It closes on Sunday, Sept. 5. Matinees are held 1 p.m. Thursday, Saturday and Sunday with evening performances at 8 p.m. on Thursday, Friday, Saturday, Monday and select Wednesday nights.
Reservations are required for pre-show dinner or brunch. Appetizers, cocktails, beverages, and desserts are available without reservations. Tickets are $43 for A level seating with limited $39 B level seating available for all performances. The Cabaret offers a 15% ticket discount for groups of 12 or more for select ticket types and performances. $15 student rush tickets can be purchased 30 minutes before curtain with a valid student ID, subject to availability. For additional information or to purchase tickets call the Oregon Cabaret Theatre box office at 541-488-2902 or visit oregoncabaret.com.