Get ready to celebrate the coming of a new decade with these Klamath Basin events over the New Year’s holiday:
Skate:
The Bill Collier Community Ice Arena is offering a variety of on-ice events Tuesday and Wednesday. An afternoon open skate session begins at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 31, followed by a 4 p.m. Family Broomball session. On Wednesday, Jan. 1, skaters will take to the ice again with a 1:30 p.m. open skate session, a 4 p.m. Family Broomball session,a 6 p.m. Stick and Puck session and will conclude the first day of 2020 with an evening skate session at 7:30 p.m.
A complete schedule of on-ice activities is available online at klamathicesports.org. For further information, telephone the ice arena at 541-850-5758.
Rodeo Bullmania action:
The 28th annual Bullmania, pitting bucking bulls and broncs against the country’s top cowboys, begins with doors opening at 5 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 31 at the Klamath County Fairgrounds Events Center. A barbecue dinner begins at 5:15 p.m., along with bull riding, followed at 7:15 p.m. by saddle bronc action. Also featured will be music by Union Road Music for the New Year’s Eve Dance Party. Tickets are available in advance at Coastal, Sherm’s, Albertsons, Lane’s Market, the Bonanza Store and Grange Co-op, for $18, and $20 at the door. VIP tickets are $35 and include dinner.
Klamath Tribes Round Dance:
The Klamath Tribes will offer a healthy and respectful alternative to more rambunctious New Year’s Eve celebrations, with its annual Sobriety Round Dance — Welbriety in Motion. Held at the Klamath County Fairgrounds, in Exhibit Building 1, doors open at 7 p.m. with a round dance beginning at 7 p.m. A midnight meal will be served at the event to celebrate 2020. Emcee for the round dance will be Carlos Calica, with stick man Algin Scabbyrobe. All singers are welcome, with compensation for lead singers. Singers are asked to bring your own drums. Concessions will be available onsite, and the event is alcohol, drug and tobacco-free.
For more information, call 541-884-1841.
Clean and Sober Dance Party:
Related in Recovery is hosting a New Year’s Eve Clean and Sober Dance Party, with doors opening at 8 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 31 at the Shasta Grange Hall at 1625 Madison St.
Attendees are asked to bring a dish and your own beverage for the potluck. Beverages will also be available for $1 each. Raffle tickets will be available for $11 each. For more information, call Tony Ford at 541-892-1962, or Jeff Christophersen at 541-591-5443.
Hangover Handicap:
The Linkville Lopers will host its annual Hangover Handicap fun run, which starts and ends at Veterans Memorial Park. Set your alarm and join the fun! This two mile run through downtown Klamath Falls is sure to cure your indulgences from the previous evening. The race begins at 9 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 1, participation is free. Sweet awards will be given to the fastest male and female participant.
First-day hike:
Collier Memorial State Park will host a First Day Hike beginning at 9 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 1 at the park’s Logging Museum. Participants will hike through a pine forest along Spring Creek and the Williamson River, watch for bald eagles, ducks and river otters. Before and after the hike, participants will get to enjoy a warming fire to ward off the winter chill.
The hike is rated as easy, and will cover three miles on multiple trails. Dogs must be on a 6-foot leash. The hike is recommended for children at least 6 years old. Participants should dress in layers, wear sturdy shoes, and bring water as well as a camera or binoculars for wildlife viewing.
Hikers should register for the hike at the Oregon State Parks Store, http://bit.ly/ParkStoreEvents. This year’s hike is limited to 100 participants. Registration will help park staff plan for the hike and give park staff contact information should the hike be canceled because of weather or conditions. For more information, call 541-783-2471.