The mostly smoke-free summer was good news for the Jacksonville-based Britt Music & Arts Festival.
Britt officials said “wonderful weather and lots of big artists” helped generate a strong season, welcome news after smoke from forest fires thinned audiences during the 2018 season. Although ticket sales were slightly slow before the season began, the numbers surpassed last season’s ticket sales. During the season, Britt presented 29 popular music and comedy concerts, nine Britt Festival Orchestra concerts and 10 BrittKids Koncerts. Nine of the music and comedy concerts sold out.
“2019 will be remembered as one of the best seasons in recent memory for all the right reasons,” said Britt President & CEO Donna Briggs. “The line-up offered something for everyone and the weather provided perfect conditions for concert goers. Our patrons responded with strong attendance and enthusiastic support for Britt’s diverse programming.”
More than 58,000 people attended the performances, with an average attendance of 1,533 per concert.
Funding Britt
Ticket sales cover just 60 percent of Britt’s operating expenses on average for the music and comedy season and only 33 percent for the Britt Festival Orchestra Season. As a non-profit organization, Briggs said Britt relies on contributions to cover the gap. Membership numbers this year were 13 percent lower than in 2018, possibly because of tax laws changes that impact non-profit donation deductions. Business partner contributions saw a 13 percent increase over 2018, totaling $390,700, which broke the record for the eighth consecutive year. Briggs said grant funding through foundations, which support our operations and helps expand education programs, continued to grow. General operating grants were up 10 percent to $193,850.
The 2019 series provided a wide variety of musical styles, beginning and ending with tribute bands — RAIN, a Beatles tribute group, and the Australian Pink Floyd Show’s light show. Britt offered more country acts in 2019, including new country acts Chase Rice and Brett Young along with the more traditional country sounds of such favorites as Lyle Lovett, Kris Kristofferson and Dwight Yoakam. Both reggae tours, headlined by Sublime With Rome and Iration, sold out. The season also highlighted several folk/Americana bands plus a strong line-up of classic rock from the 1960s through the 2000s with such performers asJackson Browne, Little River Band, Chicago, Trampled By Turtles, and Cake.
During the orchestra festival, music director/conductor Teddy Abrams led Britt’s world-class orchestra in nine performances, including the six standard concerts plus a new series designed for families and new patrons – Teddy’s Discovery Tuesdays. All but but two concerts were at Britt’s historic outdoor venue. Two were moved indoors to North Medford High School and Bigham Knoll during a short period of wildfire smoke. Guest artists featured during the orchestra season were composer/conductor Christopher Cerrone, cellist Oliver Herbert, pianist George Li, and violinist Augustin Hadelich.
The Teddy’s Discovery Tuesdays series kicked off the season to a sold-out audiences, with two works featuring film and TV star Bruce Campbell as narrator: “The Mountain That Loved a Bird” by Britt 2020 Composer/Conductor Fellow Caroline Shaw, and “Peter and the Wolf” by Sergei Prokofiev. The Britt Orchestra also continued the Pub Crawl tradition. After their July 30 concert, the orchestra performed Beethoven’s 5th Symphony at the Boomtown Saloon and the Bella Union before descending on the Jacksonville Tavern for the annual funk jam.
For more information visit the Britt website at www.brittfest.org/supportbritt.