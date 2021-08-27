Note: We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
Britt Festival to require proof of vaccination or negative test for entry
A proof of vaccination or negative COVID test conducted within the previous 36 hours will be required for entry to any performance at the Britt Festival, according to a Britt Fest news release.
Due to increasing hospitalizations and rapid spread of the COVID-19 Delta variant, the Britt announced proof of vaccination or negative test as a requirement for entry to any concert. The same protocol is also encouraged for performers. Masks will be required for entry and must be worn for the duration of events except when eating or drinking. The policy takes effect on Saturday, Aug. 28 for the scheduled Pink Martini concert.
Proof of vaccination is defined as a COVID vaccination card and photo ID, or a clear photo of a vaccination card with a matching ID. Vaccination must include both doses of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine, or one dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, completed at least 14 days prior. Proof of a negative test must have been completed within 36 hours prior to entry.
On-site testing will be provided at the Britt the day prior and the day of each concert with a 15-minute antigen rapid test kiosk near the main entrance of the Britt Pavilion. The testing is provided free of charge for patrons. Testing will be conducted from 1-6 p.m. on the day before shows, and from 1-9 p.m. on the day of events.
For more information contact the Britt Pavilion box office at 541-883-6077 or visit www.brittfest.org.