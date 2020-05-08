Due to frequently changing circumstances created by the spread of COVID-19, Britt Music & Arts Festival has postponed its third and final 2020 Britt Presents Season Announcement until further notice, according to a news release.
The announcement had previously been rescheduled for Friday, May 8. Over the coming weeks, Britt will monitor local, state, and federal guidelines on Reopening Oregon. We will continue to keep the public informed as decisions are made about the 2020 Britt Presents season.
