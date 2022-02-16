MEDFORD - The Britt Festival Orchestra’s 60th anniversary season will be celebrated this year with three weeks of open-air programming in Jacksonville.
Under the leadership of Music Director Teddy Abrams, the 2022 season will open with a newly commissioned piece composed and performed by pianist Sebastian Chang.
During this Diamond Anniversary from June 17 to July 3, programs include a diverse selection of composers and guest artists, with special focus on Black composers. Along with Chang, four soloists will perform throughout the season. The final concert will feature the 10-person ensemble People of Earth performing the West Coast premiere of a piece commissioned by Britt. In addition, a Family Show will be offered as a morning concert, presenting the return of popular narrator Bruce Campbell.
In a press release, Abrams said “creative vision sets Britt’s programming apart,” noting, “The 2022 season is a demonstration of our deepest artistic values: showcasing the greatest creative talents of today alongside the most powerful orchestral music of the past. I’m thrilled about the two concerts we are devoting to exploring social justice and equity in America through the lens of soloists like Davóne Tines and Seth Parker Woods, and composers like Julius Eastman and Tyshawn Sorey. I’m equally excited about the brilliant composer Sebastian Chang’s new Piano Concerto that he’ll premiere and perform with us on our opening night.
“The season,” Abrams promises, “is full of unique, energetic, and engaged projects, like Dafnis Prieto’s new concerto for the Cuban timba band People of Earth and orchestra and concerts featuring super-talents like Gabriel Kahane, as our special composer-conductor fellow, and violinist Tessa Lark. Between the breadth of programming and the virtuosity of our orchestra, our goal is to remind Southern Oregon of the gem that is the Britt Festival Orchestra, and to reaffirm the bonds that have made the relationship between BFO members and the community so strong for 60 years."
The Diamond Celebration begins June 17 with the West Coast premiere of a new piano concerto composed by Chang as composer and soloist. Chang’s concerto, which he titled The Empress, is commissioned by Britt and is dedicated to the Britt’s anniversary season.
Tickets are on sale on the Britt website, BrittFest.org. It is recommended people make sure they are using the site BrittFest.org, because there are several websites that look official but charge higher prices and inflated fees. Tickets may also be purchased at the Britt Box office from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays or by calling 541-773-6077.
Until March 1, Britt is offering a special limited time offer of $5 Lawn Tickets to any of the BFO concerts. Standard pricing for all BFO concerts: evening concerts: Premium Reserved: $49; Standard Reserved: $29; Lawn Seating: $20; Children & Students: $10 with valid Student ID. Family Show, 11 a.m. Tuesday, June 28: Reserved: $15 / Lawn Seating: $5 (BrittKids Klub Members free with paid adult admission. Up to three per adult with valid BKK card.)
All Britt Orchestra evening concerts begin at 8 with gates opening at 6. The Family Show begins at 11 a.m. with gates opening at 10. Pre-concert talks will be held at 7 p.m. on the Sam & Hannelore Enfield Stage in the Performance Garden. Guest speakers will be announced.
Britt officials note the Britt Festival Orchestra Season begins five weeks earlier than in with opening night on June 17, the result of several years of wildfire smoke.