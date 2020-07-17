JACKSONVILLE — The Britt Festival Orchestra will goes online this July and August, revisiting some of the favorite performances from past summers with Music Director Teddy Abrams, according to a news release.
BFOnline will feature five recordings, preceded by a discussion about the recorded work with Abrams, members of the BFO, and select guest artists and composers. Each recording will be accompanied by a visual element: either a score-follow video where viewers can read the score as the music plays, or a photo slideshow of the performance.
BFOnline premieres every Friday in July and August at 3 p.m. on the Britt Festival Facebook channel, starting on July 24. The series opens with Tchaikovsky’s popular 1812 Overture from the 2016 Britt season. People can catch the 2017 recording of Mahler’s Das Lied von der Erde on July 31, featuring Richard Cox and Tamara Mumford as soloists. On August 7, we’ll share Mason Bates’s Passage, a work for voice and orchestra featuring Sasha Cooke. The August 14 episode will feature Christopher Cerrone’s Meander Spiral Explode, a concerto for Third Coast Percussion and orchestra performed in 2019 at Britt. BFOnline closes as we revisit the Crater Lake Project from 2016 in Michael Gordon’s Natural History on August 21.
Inspired by its intimate and scenic hillside venue, Britt Music & Arts Festival provides diverse live performances, an incomparable classical festival and dynamic education programs that create a sense of discovery and community. Since its grassroots beginnings in 1963, the non-profit organization has grown from a two-week chamber music festival to a summer-long series of concerts in a variety of genres, including a three-week orchestra season, and year-round education and engagement programs. For more information visit www.brittfest.org.