MEDFORD - Britt Music and Arts Festivals has made the decision to limit staff presence in the administrative offices as much as possible until further notice, though upcoming summer events remain on sale with no current plans to postpone or cancel events, according to a news release.
The limitation means that most staff members will be working remotely, with full access to phones, information, and technologies to continue serving patrons and partners. For now, only critical Department Managers will be in the office.
Ticket orders and memberships will still be available by phone, 541-773-6077, during normal business hours, Monday-Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and 24-hours a day online at www.brittfest.org. The Box Office Manager will be in the office and available to process your orders.
The first scheduled Britt Festival concert is June 9, organizers are confident that the Britt season will go on as planned. Throughout these rapidly-evolving circumstances, Britt will continue to closely monitor updates provided by the CDC and Oregon Health Authority, including all reported cases, locally, regionally, and nationwide.
In the unlikely event that Britt and its artists are forced to cancel concerts due to the COVID-19 coronavirus, Britt will offer patrons three options for their purchased tickets. The first is a full credit valid through the 2020 and 2021 Britt seasons. The second, a donation of the value of the tickets to Britt, which is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization. The third option, if they are unable to return this season or next, Britt will provide a refund for the tickets to the canceled performance.
Inspired by its intimate and scenic hillside venue, Britt Music and Arts Festival provides diverse live performances, a classical festival, and education. Since its grassroots beginnings in 1963, the non-profit organization has grown from a two-week chamber music festival to a summer-long series of concerts in a variety of genres, including a three-week orchestra season, and year-round education and engagement programs. For more information, visit www.brittfest.org.