JACKSONVILLE – “Brush: Music in the Woodlands” will be offered on Jacksonville Woodlands Trails by the Britt Festival Orchestra.
The Britt Festival Orchestra will present the world premiere of an experiential new work by Pulitzer Prize-winning musician and composer Caroline Shaw. Under the leadership of Music Director Teddy Abrams, the Britt orchestra will perform on the Jacksonville Woodlands Trail system in six free performances July 30 through August 2.
Audiences will walk along the trails above the Britt Pavilion through groups of musicians spread along the trail experiencing “Brush: Music in the Woodlands.”
“It points toward the idea of experiencing a brief encounter with something new and unexpected … and thinking about musical textures and ideas as brushstrokes, and of course the image of the brush in the woodlands,” Shaw said.
The event is free, but reservations are required and will be taken beginning June 25.
According to Abrams, after last year’s disastrous Almeda fire and the Covid-19 pandemic, Britt is “giving back to the community with these free performances.” He also noted that, “While COVID-19 has made planning our summer season difficult, the nature of the work will allow our performances to happen with all the necessary safety measures in place.”
“Music in the Woodlands,’ he said, “continues Britt’s efforts to take the orchestra into distinct outdoor settings to highlight the relationship between music and nature. These efforts are foundational to Britt’s mission and have become a point of emphasis for the orchestra since our 2016 Crater Lake Project,” when original music was performed at the park.
“We’ve always been dreaming about a successor to the Crater Lake Project, another piece that brings music together with nature,” Abrams said. “Given that Britt’s venue is immediately next to these beautiful Woodlands Trails in Jacksonville, it seems only natural that we would connect these two elements together. Caroline is the perfect person to imagine this music. She has such a creative mind and spirit of wonder that lend themselves well to developing this kind of experience.”
“Brush: Music in the Woodlands,” will explore interesting points along the Jacksonville Woodlands Trails by spreading small groups of Britt musicians along a 2-1/2-mile loop.
“Ultimately, I want the piece to be about how we listen and how we pay attention to the world around us,” Shaw said. “And if you give the world just a little bit more of a moment, you’ll notice something you couldn’t have noticed before.” This is Shaw’s first work created for a site-specific outdoor performance.
The special event is free but because of a desire to minimize environmental impacts and to help traffic flow, registration will be required beginning June 25, when plans for this summer’s season will be announced. To stay up to date on the project and for information on how to participate sign up for the Britt Buzz newsletter at Brittfest.org.
Performance dates are July 30 through August 2.