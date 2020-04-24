Reggae artist Stick Figure has informed Britt Music & Art Festival that the 2020 Stick Figure Once In A Lifetime Summer Tour has been postponed to 2021, according to a news release.
Their Britt concert will be rescheduled to a new date in 2021, which will be announced shortly. All of the bands will still be on the bill for the 2021 tour, including Collie Buddz, The Movement, and Iya Terra.
For those who have purchased tickets to the June 14 Stick Figure concert, hold onto your tickets, as they will be valid for the 2021 concert. We will announce the new concert date as soon as it is scheduled.
If you choose not to hold onto your tickets until 2021, we ask you to consider a tax-deductible donation of the value of your tickets to the Britt Music & Arts Festival, which will help to ensure the future of the Britt.
Alternatively, refunds will be issued upon request. Please email or call our Box Office for assistance at boxoffice@brittfest.org or call 541-773-6077. We expect a large volume of calls, and thank you for your patience as we navigate this challenging time. Refund requests must be made by June 14, 2020.
Due to this change, Britt Members and Business Partners who have submitted ticket orders for this concert will be contacted to inform them of the change and their options.