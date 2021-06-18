MEDFORD — Britt Music & Arts Festival announced its first set of concerts for the 2021 Britt Presents season, with tickets available for purchase now for Britt members and open to the general public starting on June 28, according to a news release.
Announced concert performers include iconic rock legacy acts ZZ Top (Aug. 17), Gladys Knight (Aug. 3), and Pat Benatar (Sept. 1), Oregon-favorites Pink Martini featuring China Forbes (Aug. 28), blues legend Keb’ Mo and Band (Aug. 4), bluegrass Britt regulars Trampled By Turtles (Aug. 12), Fitz & the Tantrums (Aug. 24), and the Good Vibes Summer Tour 2021: Rebelution + special guests (Aug. 29).
“We are extremely excited that we are able to return to the Britt hill this summer,” said President & CEO, Donna Briggs. “We’re ready to celebrate the ability to gather together again and share the joy of music with friends and community!”
Britt will announce more concerts during the next month with a Britt Festival Orchestra season announcement on June 25 and a second Britt Presents announcement on July 14. A special series of six free Britt Festival Orchestra concerts has already been announced: “Brush: Music in the Woodlands,” a commissioned piece by Pulitzer Prize-winning composer, Caroline Shaw, that will be performed along the Jacksonville Woodlands Trail system above the Britt Pavilion.
There will be a Member presale before tickets go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. on Monday, June 28. Britt members may submit orders first through June 20 prior to general public sales.
Tickets and more information can be found at www.Brittfest.org, or call or email the Box Office at 541-773-6077 or boxoffice@brittfest.org.
Britt Music and Arts Festival strongly encourages, but does not require, mask wearing as a general policy, except in certain areas of the venue. Patrons will be required to wear a mask when in line at the gates, in concession lines and in the restrooms. Furthermore, the Britt will adhere to any state-mandated COVID precautions and/or performer requirements in place at the time of each show, including but not limited to wearing masks. Britt will provide masks upon request.
The Britt Pavilion is located in Jacksonville at 350 S. 1st St.