MEDFORD — Britt Music & Arts Festival announced its remaining concert slate for the 2021 season, totaling 17 concerts being provided in the shortened season into October, according to a Britt Fest news release.
In addition to previously announced concert performances, added to the 2021 lineup are Portugal The Man (Sept. 2), Chicago (Sept. 3), The Beach Boys (Sept. 8), 38 Special (Sept. 10), Michael Franti & Spearhead (Sept. 12), comedian Nikki Glaser (Sept. 19), Chris Isaak (Sept. 20), Lee Brice (Sept. 24), and Shakey Graves Was Here (Oct. 7).
There will be a Britt member presale with all of the concerts before tickets go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 6. Tickets and more information can be found at Brittfest.org, or contact the Box Office at 541-773-6077 or boxoffice@brittfest.org, or drop by the Medford Box Office between 9 a.m. - 5 p.m., Monday through Thursday at 216 W. Main St, Medford.