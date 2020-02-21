Tanya Tucker, Trample by Turtles and Pink Martini are among the musical artists who will perform at this summer’s annual Britt Music & Arts Festival in Jacksonville.
Britt is announcing performers in its upcoming summer season. In the first of three announcements, Britt said country singer Tanya Tucker, who was awarded two Grammy Awards last January, bluegrass-inspired acoustic jam band Trampled By Turtles, and Britt favorites featuring lead vocalist China Forbes will also be joined by the “Once in a Lifetime Tour” headlined by reggae artist Stick Figure, and for the 15th consecutive year, Michael Franti & Spearhead.
“We’re off to a great start for this summer,” Donna Briggs, Brit president and CEO, said in announcing the acts. “All of these artists are solid anchors for Britt, and we’re excited to present more shows in the coming announcements in March and April.”
Britt member have the opportunity to participate in a special pre-sale 10 a.m., Monday, March 2, before tickets go on sale to the general public. Members may submit orders through Fed. 23; orders will be processed Feb. 24 according to membership level; online sales to Britt members begins Feb. 28; and general public sales begin March 2.
Tickets for the 2020 Britt Festival Orchestra Season are already on sale at Brittfest.org.
Two more Britt season announcements revealing artists for the 2020 season will occur on March 13 and Thursday.
For more information visit Brittfest.org, or call the box office at 541-773-6077 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.