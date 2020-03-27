ASHLAND – Before there was the controversy involving Harry and Megan and the British royals, English history has been immersed in intrigue and backbiting about who should rule.
Deception, backstabbing and double-crossing are part of England’s history, especially in the mid to late 1400s, a period of time remembered as the War of the Roses, a time of civil wars as nobles for control of the throne. It was time when the House of Lancaster, represented by a red rose, and the House of York, represented by a white rose, vied for control. Both houses claimed the throne through descent from the sons of Edward III.
William Shakespeare, along with possibly other contributors, memorialized the strife in “Henry IV,” a trilogy of historical plays.
In “Bring Down the House,” adapters Rosa Joshi and Kate Wisniewski have condensed Shakespeare’s epic into two parts. Both are being staged in the intimate Thomas Theatre. Both are gripping tellings of a complicated story. Produced in conjunction with the Seattle-based Upstart Crow Collective, both also feature all female casts.
Unlike some recent Oregon Shakespeare Festival productions that have been overwrought with LGBT themes and women’s empowerment messages, both parts of “Break Down” focus on the power struggles emphasized in Shakespeare’s complex plays. It is, however, sometimes distracting when angry “men” speak in obviously soft, high-pitched feminine voices. Instead of just appreciating actors for their performances, at times, especially early in Part One, a viewer’s attention can be focused on women as men, not on the two plays and their words and themes.
The story is indeed involving, with plots and counterplots as rivaling factions work nefariously to wrest control. Under the direction of Rosa Joshi, both parts move swiftly and vigorously. The staging helps, with a family tree on the stage floor that helps audiences better understand who’s who in the evolving power struggles. In both parts, the ever-changing staging, lighting and choreography is excellent.
Part One begins following the death of England’s beloved King Henry V. Succeeding his father is his infant son King Henry VI, who rules under the guidance of his Lord Protector, Humphrey, Duke of Gloucester. Bad blood results as lands Henry V conquered in France are lost to Joan La Pucelle, or better known as Joan of Arc, a peasant girl who claims she is led by God. England, meanwhile, is politically imploding, embroiled in plots and counterplots aimed at usurping or controlling the young king. Henry, a weak and indecisive person, is married to Margaret. The ambitious daughter of impoverished French king, she takes control of England’s puppet king.
Part Two continues the tale as England’s elite war and bicker among themselves, fending of a revolt of the common people before the focus shifts to the head-on collision between King Henry’s House of Lancaster and the of York. As the story lays itself out, Richard, one of the Duke of York’s three sons, schemes to fill the void. It’s a story that will be continued next year with “Richard III,” possibly Shakespeare’s most haunting play.
The plays, which should be seen in order, ideally one day after another, are enticingly engaging. Things happen. Alliances are formed and broken. Schemes and deals are concealed and revealed. Most of the actors inhabit their roles, including Betsy Schwartz as the weak-kneed King Henry, Velma Silva as Margaret, Shelia Tousey as Humphrey, Catherine Castellanos as York, Brooke Parks as Suffolk and Miriam Laube as Humphrey’s wife in Part One and George, York’s son, in Part Two.
Taken together, “King Henry VI” Parts One and Two are powerful productions about politics, ambition, private vendettas and how divisiveness can be used to gain political power. They are plays Harry and Megan, and other royals, might relate to.