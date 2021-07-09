An outdoor extravaganza of food, music and beverages galore returns to the Steen Sports park soccer fields this Saturday with the annual Basin Brew & Q.
This year marks the seventh annual event, doors open at 11 a.m. with activities from noon — 11 p.m. on Saturday, July 10. The all-day event provides a variety of vendors and plenty of barbecue and beers from multiple vendors, alongside a solid lineup of bands throughout the day. Over 20 different types of beers will be available on tap alongside multiple food options.
Bands slated to perform include Living Loving Led (A Led Zeppelin tribute act), Owls & Aliens, Ryte Layn, No Bad Days, Fungus, and DJ Rich.
Tickets for the event are $10 in advance or $12 at the gate, available online at www.basinbrewandq.org. The event is presented by the Klamath Freedom Celebration, with net proceeds donated to charity to support veterans, cancer research, and support for the Steen Sports Park amphitheater project.
For more information visit www.basinbrewandq.org.