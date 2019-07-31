The annual Sunrise Rotary Club’s celebration of good food and magical blues will return to the Klamath Yacht Club returns on Saturday, Aug. 10 for a fun-filled afternoon of food, drinks and music.
The festival is an annual collaboration between the Rotary Club and Klamath Hospice, for which the club uses the money raised to help Basin-area children attend Camp Evergreen.
The camp is for bereavement counseling for children who have lost someone in their family in the last year or two. It helps children cope with the death by pairing them with other children and counselors who have experienced the same loss.
The camp serves around 50 kids annually, ages 8 to 16, and is free for participating families thanks to community financial support from Rotary and other organizations.
The Yacht Club offers a breezy summer afternoon outdoors in a bucolic setting along the shore of Upper Klamath Lake.
The festival features live music by Broadway Phil & the Shouters, as well as the Half Light Canyon Band. Incorporated into the event is a beer tasting and German bratwurst dinner, coinciding with a silent auction.
Tickets for the Brats, Brews and Blues Festival are $20 in advance or $25 at the door. Tickets can be purchased at Holliday Jewelry, the Herald & News, or online at www.klamathsunriserotary.org.
The Klamath Yacht Club is located at 2700 Front St. in Klamath Falls.