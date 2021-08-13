Note: We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
Brats, Brews and Blues returns to Klamath Yacht Club Saturday
An annual celebration of music and food for a cause returns to the Klamath Yacht Club on Saturday, Aug. 14 when Sunrise Rotary Club’s 20th annual Brats, Brews and Blues festival kicks off at 2 p.m.
The annual celebration features a variety of local breweries’ samplings, good food, and plenty of live music on the yacht club grounds. Music begins at 2 p.m. with a performance by Jimmy Haggard from Eugene, followed by Broadway Phil and the Shouters starting at 5 p.m. Various food trucks will be available on site along with various beers courtesy of three local breweries: Skyline Brewing, Klamath Basin Brewing, and Mia and Pia’s Pizzeria & Brewhouse.
Haggard is a well-traveled and acclaimed guitarist who settled in Eugene after stints in Los Angeles and North Carolina performing on stages across the country. He has released four albums to-date, with a focus in the blues, roots rock, country and classic rock.
Broadway Phil and the Shouters have been performing their own brand of blues on primarily Southern Oregon since 1994, featuring “Broadway Phil” offering vocals and harmonica.
Activities will also include a German bratwurst dinner and auction.
Tickets are $20, which includes beer tickets. Proceeds benefit Camp Evergreen – a bereavement camp for children, Oregon Tech’s dental hygiene program, and other Rotary-related charitable projects.
Tickets can be purchased in advance at the Herald & News (2700 Foothills Blvd.), and Holliday Jewelry (2834 S. 6th St.), or online at www.klamathsunriserotary.org.
The Klamath Yacht Club is located at 2700 Front St. in Klamath Falls.