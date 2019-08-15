Recently released books by Rick Steber, Larry Powers, Lee Juillerat, Marie Lee and the Shaw Historical Library will be featured at a Meet the Authors book signing Saturday at Basin Book Trader, 5507 S. Sixth St., from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
The newest of the new books is, “Wild and Western: the History of Rodeos in the Land of the Lakes,” from the Shaw Historical Library. The rodeo journal includes stories about the history of rodeos in a region that includes Klamath, Lake, Modoc and other counties and includes tales of famous and not-so famous bronc riders, trick riders, high school athletes and notable bucking horses.
Among the regional personalities who’ve made their mark in rodeos and are highlighted include Scott Allen, Rob Oates, Rich Partin and Sean Greenfield along with past stars like Ross Dollarhide, Reba Perry Blakely, Dayton “Hawk” Hyde, Lorena Trickey, the Ivory family, Hippy Burmister and Louis Hutchinson. Authors include Shirl Woodson, Judith Hassen, Bill Johnson, Lee Juillerat, Dan Hawkes, Larry Powers, Mary Williams Hyde, Mike Hanley, Herman Anderson, Steve Kandra, Larry Wagner and Ron Hathaway.
Stories cover a range of topics, including a photo-essay on Rodeo Hall of Fame photographers Devere and Helen Helfrich of Klamath Falls, “How to Put on a Rodeo” with Jamie Burg and Todd Hoggarth, and a history of the Lake County Round-Up, which will celebrate its 100th consecutive rodeo over the Labor Day Weekend.
Copies of past Journals, including books that focus on cattle ranching, the Modoc War, Crater Lake National Park, sheep ranching, the Civilian Conservation Corps, Klamath Basin water issues, Tule Lake Segregation Center, Lava Beds National Monument, automobiles tours through regional history, Klamath region sports and stars, and other topics will also be available.
The Lake County Round-Up history in the new Shaw Journal was written by Marie Lee of Lakeview, who is also the author of “100 Years of the Lake County Round-Up: Eight Seconds of Heaven and Hell.” The coffee table book is a limited edition commemorating the Round-Up in photos and stories. Lee will also have copies of her other books that focus on Lake County history.
Rick Steber, who grew up in Bonanza and lives near Prineville, will have copies of new poetry books that were published earlier this summer. The always popular Steber will also have his many other books, including “Fall Down Angel,” “A Better Man,” “Little White Man,” “Three Little Birds,” Red White Black” and more.
Lee Juillerat, a semi-retired writer-photographer, will feature “Ranchers and Ranching: Cowboy Country Yesterday and Today,” a collection of 150 stories published over 40-plus years in such publications as the Klamath Falls Herald and News, Capital Press and Range Magazine. He will also have copies of his book, “Lava Beds National Monument: Images of America.”
Larry Powers, who writes as L. Wade Powers, will have two new releases, a collection of short stories in, “Falling Love: And Other Misadventures,” and a novel, “The Party House,” set in the Texas Gulf coast in the 1970s. Powers, a retired Oregon Tech professor, also is the author of another book, “The Home.”