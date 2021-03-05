Christmas Valley Library is doubling the love in March thanks to local donors and support from the We Can Foundation, according to a Lake County Libraries news release.
The “book budget” is a donation program coordinated by Lake County Libraries to support the purchase of new books, audiobooks, and movies to add to the library’s circulation. Due to a library tax revenue decrease and resulting budget cuts, the Christmas Valley branch had been underserved in content recently.
To compensate, any donations made at the Christmas Valley Branch Library will be matched up to $500 through March. Donations are tax deductible. All newly purchased items through the fund will be made available first at the Christmas Valley Branch Library before entering circulation for all Lake County Libraries.
Donations may be dropped off in person at the Christmas Valley Branch Library, located at 57838 Christmas Tree Ln., or mailed to CV Library, P.O. Box 87, Christmas Valley, OR 97641.
For more information visit www.lakecountylibrary.org.