BONANZA – A celebrated annual event that draws spectators and competitors alike to Klamath County is slated to return July 31 – Aug. 1 after a year’s hiatus when the Bonanza Extravaganza community celebration returns to Bonanza, according to a news release.
The two-day event combines a multitude of events, most notably the annual Oregon State Chili Cook-off alongside activities such as a parade, car show, quilt show, art festival, games, music and more. Coordinated by the Town of Bonanza, Bonanza Volunteer Fire Department, The Bonanza Lion’s Club, and the Bonanza Park & Rec District; the 16th annual event vastly grows Bonanza’s population for one weekend each year drawing competitors and classic car fans for two days of food and fun.
The event will include a parade at 11 a.m. beginning events on Saturday, July 31, followed by a show & shine car show, the Oregon State Chili Cook-Off, a quilt and afghan show, homemade hobby festival, children’s art festival, sack races, dunk tank, cornhole tournament, Lion’s Club children’s carnival, vendors, and live music featuring Cool Disposition on Saturday and Black Cadillac Kings on Sunday.
The Oregon State Chili Cook-off is coordinated by Fire Chief Bob Tyree of the Bonanza Volunteer Fire Department. The categories judged by the International Chili Society (ICS) sanctioned judges will be red, green, and homestyle. Anyone can enter for the People’s Choice category, including amateurs and first-time cooks. Tasting kits will be sold at the event for $5 per kit.
The Bonanza Park District’s Children’s Art Festival is free for all children and will include art projects throughout the day and other activities including sack races. The Lion’s Club will hold ta luncheon on Saturday, including tri-tip sandwiches, hamburgers and hot dogs. The Lion’s Club will also have the carnival queen’s contest — a local scholarship given to a lucky Bonanza High School student, and children’s carnival games.
This year a local Bonanza student, Bella Tenold, will lead a cornhole tournament. It will consist of three divisions including a youth, prep (grade 7-12) and adult. A dunk tank will be led by the Bonanza graduating class of 2022. The Bonanza Volunteer Fire Department will host a lunch Sunday at the cookshack and will serve Tri-tip sandwiches and hot dogs.
Other snack vendors include the Bonanza Softball team’s fresh squeezed lemonade, and other local town non-profit organizations raising money for school sports, churches offering popcorn, snowcones, and more.
Activities will be centered at Big Springs Park, located at 3001 Main St. in Bonanza. For more information contact the Town of Bonanza at 541-545-6566.