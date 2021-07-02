MERRILL — An annual celebration of acoustic Americana returns to the Merrill fairgrounds for three days of music and camaraderie when the Lost River Bluegrass Festival returns July 9-11.
A reveled event that draws visitors from far distances to Klamath County, the event will feature eight different bands along with plenty of open jam sessions and various activities. In addition to main stage concerts, scheduled is a guitar raffle, bluegrass jam class, food and craft vendors, a beer garden, and a pie and ice cream social.
Gates open on Friday, July 9 at 11 a.m., followed by events starting at 12:30 p.m. and continuing into the evening. Things pick up again on Saturday and Sunday at 9:45 a.m., with each scheduled band slated to perform multiple sets throughout the weekend festival.
Acts performing include The Central Valley Boys, One Button Suit, North Country Blue, Chris Cerna and Bluegrass Republic, Pleasant Valley Boys, Mission Blue, Jim Walter Jamboree, and a collective of local musicians known as the Stukel Mountain Stranglers, who are also largely responsible for coordinating the annual event. For many of the professional performers it is not their first trip to Merrill for the festival, with some such as the Central Valley Boys traveling from Central California to perform.
Camping is available on the fairgrounds adjacent to the festival with the purchase of a ticket. Passes are $25 for the three-day festival, or $10 for Friday or Sunday and $15 for Saturday, with an added camping fee of $10 per night. Kids 12 and under are admitted for free. It is strongly encouraged that people bring their own chairs.
Bluegrass music is considered a subgenre of American folk music with its roots in the Appalachian region of the United States. It gets its name from one of its earliest and most celebrated groups – Bill Monroe and the Blue Grass Boys. The musical style focuses on acoustic stringed instruments with an emphasis on off-beat fast picking styles and strong musicianship.
The annual Lost River Bluegrass Festival is presented by the Lost River Arts and Cultural Alliance, a 501c3 nonprofit organization.
For more information visit www.lostriverfestival.com.