MERRILL — The crowd has more than doubled for the 2nd Annual Lost River Bluegrass Festival being held in Merrill this weekend.
Organizers Joyce Furlong and Greg Matthews said that the turnout Friday night was tremendous and a larger crowd was expected Saturday night.
The family friendly event continues Sunday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Merrill park.
The festival offers six professional bluegrass bands from the Basin and beyond. The headliners, The Central Valley Boys of California’s Central Valley — of course — put on a rousing show of traditional bluegrass and gospel music Saturday.
But all the music was top notch. Even young Jolee Storer and Greg Matthews of Merrill covered some traditional duets, including the always popular Rocky Top.
There are a host of vendors, a beer garden, food trucks and ice cream socials, musical workshops for various instruments and even advice for full-blown working bands.
After the shows, one can find several groups jamming in side tents, with many off the players strumming far into the wee hours of the morning.
Sunday’s lineup includes: Keith Little and the Little Band Gospel Hour at 9 a.m.; Central Valley Boys at 10 a.m.; Blue Js at noon; and Waking Hazel at 1 p.m.