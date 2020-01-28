As “A Slice of the Blarney” prepares for its final upcoming performances at the Linkville Playhouse, the original writer of the play will be in attendance, according to a news release.
Kitty Burns, who wrote the play based largely on her own life, will be in Klamath Falls for its final performances on Saturday, Feb. 1. One of the cast members, Edie Brown-Vieyra, reached out to the playwright about a pronunciation of a word in the script and one thing led to another. Brown-Vieyra has now spoken on the phone with Burns several times and said they chat as though they’ve known each other for years.
According to Burns, there are certain lines in the show that are actual quotes from people in her life. Burns wrote the show after her own father passed away, and she said that it helped a lot with her grieving process. It helped her process her loss, and that making the show into a comedy helped her get through her own grief.
The show’s main patriarch tightly holds on to his Irish heritage, but Burns’ own father was not Irish. Burns’ mother was Irish, but the historical aspect of the Irish wake came from the writer’s own research into the tradition of having a deceased family member sit upright among the family with a glass of whiskey in front of them.
Burns will be traveling from her home in Mariposa, Calif. To Klamath Falls to witness the Linkville Players’ portrayal of her script. The performances are directed by Angelina Kennon, who selected the show for both its comedy and the way it hits close to home as a semi-dark comedy.
The final two performances of A Slice of the Blarney by Kitty Burns at the Linkville Playhouse are Friday, Jan. 31, and Saturday, Feb. 1 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets can be purchased in advance at Poppy, 522 Main St., or up to 30 minutes prior to showtimes at the Linkville Playhouse at 201 Main St. For more information visit www.linkvilleplayers.org.