The Big Band sounds of Timberline Express will come to the Ross Ragland Theater at 2 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 26, according to a news release.
The Timberline Express is an “original, modern, alternative Big Band,” that maintains the traditional and recognizable Big Band components audiences have enjoyed for years. The band was co-founded in 2016 by leader/composer Martin Behnke and lead trumpet player Randy Scherer and features some of Southern Oregon’s finest jazz musicians. Based in Medford, the band draws performers and educators from Medford, Roseburg, Eugene and Klamath Falls to create an exciting, unique and inspiring sound of the highest quality for all ages.
Timberline Express has recorded two CDs, “Departures” and “Hot Tracks,” both available online and at area stores. Last fall, the band performed a gala show in Salem with former Miss America Katie Harman-Ebner, who now oversees the Triad School Performing Arts program, and a “Late November” show in Medford. Future projects include a third album, that will include Christmas melodies set for jazz orchestra by Behnke, and an Oregon Arts Commission “Creative Heights” Grant designed around an extended new Behnke composition titled “Elements.”
Timberline Express records at Studio Divine, an Ashland based studio operated by Sylvia Massy, a multi-award winning sound engineer with an international reputation.
The Ross Ragland Theater performance will feature the music of Behnke, Thad Jones, Buddy Rich, and other serious musicians of this genre. Also to be featured in this performance will be its vocal section, including soloist Jeffri-Lynn Carrington, and alto saxophonist Ken White, a long-time Klamath Falls resident, musician, and leader of the long-running Esquire Jazz Orchestra that performs in the Ross Ragland Theater.
Tickets for the Timberline Express Big Band performance on Jan. 26 are $17, before transaction fees. For more information, visit www.rrtheater.org, call 541-884-5483, or visit the theater at 218 N. Seventh St.