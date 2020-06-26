MEDFORD — The Britt Festival announced that the popular Happy Together Tour and Best of Britt benefit, an annual summer fundraising event benefiting Britt Education and Engagement, has been rescheduled to Tuesday, July 13, 2021.
In its eighth year, the Best of Britt is a popular Britt extravaganza featuring a fun-filled evening of food, spirits and music on the Britt hill. Tickets are $135 per person, and include a premium reserved seat to the concert, food from local restaurants, wine from local wineries and beer from Western Beverage. The evening is rounded out with a Live Auction of appealing Britt-centric packages that include special concert tickets, backstage dinners, a guitar signed by the 2019 performers and many other offerings, plus a “paddle call,” which supports Britt’s music education and engagement programs, including orchestra fellowships, in-school residencies and free children’s concerts.Returning to Britt for a second time is the highly-successful, hit-filled summer package tour, Happy Together. The touring sensation that has crisscrossed the nation delighting audiences for a decade returns next summer with a show full of chart-topping hits from the ‘60s and ‘70s – FIFTY-NINE Billboard Top 40 smashes to be precise. The tour is once again headlined by The Turtles, who also act as musical hosts for the evening.
Supporting The Turtles will be Chuck Negron (Three Dog Night), The Association, Mark Lindsay (Paul Revere & The Raiders), The Vogues and The Cowsills. New to the tour this time are Mark Lindsay and The Vogues.
Tickets purchased for the 2020 Best of Britt benefit that have not been returned for credits, refund, or donation are valid for the 2021 benefit and concert. Ticketholders will maintain the same reserved seats for the concert. Ticketholders must bring their original tickets to receive entry to the benefit and will pick up concert tickets at check in.
Tickets are available online now at www.brittfest.org. After October 1, 2020, tickets will also be available at the Britt box office at 541-773-6077, at 1-800-882-7488, or in person at 216 W. Main St., Medford (Open Monday-Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.). The Britt offices are closed until September 16, 2020.