Britt Music & Arts Festival announced the return of the popular Happy Together Tour, who will perform after Best of Britt, an annual summer fundraising event benefiting Britt Education & Engagement, happening Thursday, July 9.
In its eighth year, the Best of Britt is a popular Britt extravaganza featuring a fun-filled evening of food, spirits and music on the Britt hill. Tickets are $135 per person, and include a premium reserved seat to the concert, food from local restaurants, wine from local wineries and beer from Western Beverage. The evening is rounded out with a Live Auction of appealing Britt-centric packages that include special concert tickets, backstage dinners, a guitar signed by the 2019 performers and many other offerings, plus a “paddle call,” which supports Britt’s music education and engagement programs, including orchestra fellowships, in-school residencies and free children’s concerts.
2020 will mark the eleventh year of the highly-successful, hit-filled summer package tour, Happy Together. The touring sensation that has crisscrossed the nation delighting audiences for a decade returns next summer with a show full of chart-topping hits from the ‘60s and ‘70s – 59 Billboard Top-40 smashes to be precise. The tour is once again headlined by The Turtles, who also act as musical hosts for the evening. Supporting The Turtles will be Chuck Negron (Three Dog Night), The Association, Mark Lindsay (Paul Revere & The Raiders), The Vogues and The Cowsills. New to the tour this year are Mark Lindsay and The Vogues.
Tickets are also available for the 2020 Britt Festival Orchestra season plus five concerts in the Britt Presents series. More concerts in the 2020 Britt lineup will be announced on Friday, March 13 at 10 a.m. and the big Season Announcement on Thursday, April 9.
Inspired by its intimate and scenic hillside venue, Britt Music & Arts Festival provides diverse live performances, an incomparable classical festival and dynamic education programs that create a sense of discovery and community. Since its grassroots beginnings in 1963, the non-profit organization has grown from a two-week chamber music festival to a summer-long series of concerts in a variety of genres, including a three-week orchestra season, and year-round education and engagement programs.
For more information, visit www.brittfest.org.