Benefit for the Basin will host an all-day socially-distanced competition as a fundraiser to aid Klamath County youth on Saturday, May 1 with a singles and team cornhole tournament at the Klamath County Fairgrounds.
A popular tailgate game where beanbags are tossed at a board with a hole from a distance aiming to get a bag through or closest to the hole, the game has increased in popularity in recent years – even forming a professional league.
Intended as a spring substitute for its usual car show fundraiser, for which proceeds benefit an annual scholarship program, the cornhole tournament will open at 9:30 a.m. for practice play with tournament games commencing at 11 a.m. at the Klamath County Event Center. The tournament is split into team and single-player tournament brackets, with registration available at https://benefitforthebasin.com/cornhole/. Team registration costs are $60, with $2,000 in cash and prizes going to the top competitors.
The event is sponsored by the Klamath Falls Event Center, Pelican Tractor, and OG Boards. The Klamath Event Center is located at 3531 S. 6th St. in Klamath Falls.