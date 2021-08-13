Note: We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
customercare@heraldandnews.com for help creating one.
Ross Ragland Theater’s youth theater camp will present “Beauty and the Beast Jr.” with two performances on Saturday, Aug. 14.
Subscribe Today!Please read: Readers of local content on the Herald and News website – heraldandnews.com – will require a subscription beginning today. For the first few months, non-subscribers will still be able to view 10 articles for free. If you are not already a subscriber, now is a great time to join for as little as $10/month!
Culminating the Ross Ragland Theater’s annual youth summer theater program, two performances are being presented of Disney’s Beauty and the Beast Jr. on Saturday, Aug. 14, according to a Ross Ragland Theater news release.
Performances will take place at 2 p.m. and 5:30 p.m., the play is the finished product of weeks of training and rehearsal for Klamath-area youth learning all aspects of stage production and live performance under direction of Jeff S. Press. The play is based on the incredibly popular Disney animated feature film, which remains the only animated film ever nominated for the Best Feature category at the Academy Awards. The 2 p.m. performance will also be livestreamed.
Tickets are $5, $10, or $15, available through the Ross Ragland Theater box office during regular business hours or online at www.ragland.org.
The Ross Ragland Theater is located at 218 N. 7th St. in Klamath Falls.