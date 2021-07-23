Note: We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
Following a year’s absence, the annual Tulelake Shindig Street Fair and Bazaar will return in August at Otis Roper Park, according to a news release.
Launched in 2017, the annual event combines scholarship announcements with a street fair celebrating the community of Tulelake with vendors, food, and live music offered in a family-friendly setting. Taking place this year on Saturday, Aug. 14 from 10 a.m. – 8 p.m., the event serves as a scholarship fundraiser and community celebration. Developed by Lydia Gil, the shindig is a chance to collect donations and sell raffle tickets, with proceeds benefiting a local Tulelake students with scholarships interested in a vocational school, trade school, or two-year college.
The event is free, and does not tolerate alcohol or drugs. For more information email love@cot.net or call 530-667-4321.