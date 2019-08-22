An all-female group of five tribal weavers from various Oregon Native American tribes will be at the Favell Museum in Klamath Falls this weekend to conduct studies, perform weaving demonstrations and teach weaving classes.
The group, called “Núun ken’witnéewit” or “Our Way of Weaving,” has been given a grant from the Burke Museum at the University of Washington to perform these demonstrations and classes in places around the state. Celeste Whitewolf, the group elder and lead artist, said that much of the group’s emphasis is on the importance of using natural materials in their work.
“We like to use natural materials so we can be closer to using things from the earth,” Whitewolf said. “The protection of the environment for natural resources is very important, it’s important not to have toxic pesticides on the plants.”
Whitewolf said that at the event this weekend, the weaving group will study the baskets on display at the Favell Museum.
“We are going to take a look at the collection at the museum, look at the construction and the kind of weave that was used,” she said. “We’re trying to recreate baskets of the past.”
She said that all five of the group members will teach classes in different skills, including creating tule mats, braiding with bear grass and making cedar headbands. Whitewolf said that the participants should have a finished product at the end of the session.
“It’s tailored so we can complete a project in a day,” she said.
Whitewolf said that she hopes the class can encourage people to use their natural resources well.
“We never gather more than we need, we never want to destroy resources,” she said. “We are trying to work with people in a way that teaches protection of the environment.”
Whitewolf said that she thinks it’s important to show people the work she and her team do.
“We want to teach our culture to people who don’t realize how much work it takes to make a basket,” she said. “We as a people, no matter what culture, need to get along with each other and hopefully help each other.”
The women of the Núun ken’witnéewit group will be at the Favell Museum on Friday, Aug. 23 and Saturday, Aug. 24. Zach Brown, a manager at the Favell Museum, said that people will be able to watch the women do research at the museum on Friday along with the classes and demonstrations on Saturday.
“It’s cool to watch people getting in and researching,” he said.
The weaving skill classes will be from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the museum, at 125 W. Main St. There is a $15 fee for participating in the classes, and registration is first-come, first-served. For more information, call the Favell at 541-882-9996.