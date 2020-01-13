Dust off your favorite old games and join us for Retro Video Game Night at the downtown Klamath County Library on Tuesday, Jan. 28 at 5:30 p.m.
Just because you’re a grownup doesn’t mean you have to put the video games away, right? We’re bringing our own collection of games because we’re giant nerds: fan favorites like Super Smash Bros., Super Mario Kart, GoldenEye 007, WWF: No Mercy, and much more. Feel free to bring your favorites, too! We’ll have a Super Nintendo, an N64, a PlayStation2 and rotating cast of other retro consoles available to play.
Please note that this video game event is intended for adults and may include games that predate ESRB age ratings, as well as games rated to have content inappropriate for children under 13.
For more information, please visit the Information and Reference desk at the downtown Klamath Library, or call 541-882-8894.