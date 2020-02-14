Classic video games will be featured at the monthly retro video game night hosted at the downtown Klamath County Library at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 25, according to a news release.
The event is free and open to the public, welcoming library patrons to partake in a variety of retro game systems and fan favorites like Super Smash Bros., Super Mario Kart, GoldenEye 007, WWF: No Mercy, and more. People are encouraged to bring their own favorites as well. The library will have a Super Nintendo, an N64, a PlayStation2 and rotating cast of other retro consoles available to play.
This video game event is intended for adults and may include games that predate ESRB age ratings, as well as games rated to have content inappropriate for children under 13.
For more information, visit the Information and Reference desk at the downtown Klamath Library, or call 541-882-8894.