Aug. 29
Lyrical delivery
A release party for the debut EP “Tumbleweed Town” by Klamath Falls recording and performing artist Racyne Parker will be held at 7 p.m. today in A Leap of Taste at Main and 10th streets.
Aug. 31
The drive home
A free auto tour of homesteads in the Hildebrand area will be held by the Klamath County Museum at 3 p.m. Saturday. It will begin at the site of the Farm Country Festival, which occurs on the same weekend. To reach the festival site, take Highway 140 East past Dairy to milepost 22 at Bliss Road, and follow the signs from there. It will last about two hours.
Aug. 31 and Sept. 1
A slower pace
Farm Country Festival at Chimney Rock Ranch in the Hildebrand area east of Klamath Falls. Includes antique tractor demonstrations and grain harvest operations with draft horses. Runs 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. To reach the festival site, take Highway 140 East past Dairy to milepost 22 at Bliss Road, and follow the signs from there.
Art in the Basin
Through August
■ Artwork by Dorothy Hale is on display in the Modoc Gallery inside the Klamath County Museum at Main and Spring streets.
Live entertainment
■ Texas Hold’em from 6 p.m. to midnight today and Monday through Wednesday in the American Legion Club at North Eighth and Pine streets.
■ Texas Hold’em at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday in the City Club at North Ninth and Pine streets.
■ Black Salt Tone from 8 to 10 p.m. Friday in Gino’s Cafe & Sports Bar at 147 E. Main St.
■ DJ Shabbir at 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday in the American Legion Club at North Eighth and Pine streets.
■ Open jam night from 7 p.m. Sunday to closing at Chicken ‘n’ Cheers, 3310 Madison St.
■ Dixieland Haute Schatz at 5:30 p.m. Monday at Sugarman’s Corner at Main and Sixth streets.
■ Texas Hold’em at 6 p.m. Tuesday in Klamath Falls Moose Lodge at 1577 Oak Ave. (call Dale at 541-891-4688 for more information).