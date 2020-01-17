Subscribe Today! Please read: Readers of local content on the Herald and News website – heraldandnews.com – will require a subscription beginning today. For the first few months, non-subscribers will still be able to view 10 articles for free. If you are not already a subscriber, now is a great time to join for as little as $10/month!

Jan. 17 & 18

At the Ragland

Teen Theater Performance of “The Princess and the Pirates” at 6 p.m. Friday (for the public) and 2 p.m. Saturday (for senior citizens) in the Ross Ragland Theater. Attendance is free with donations accepted.

At the Linkville

“A Slice of the Blarney,” a comedy by Kitty Burns, will be performed by the Linkville Players at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday in the Linkville Playhouse. Tickets are $11, $12 and $14.

Jan. 18 & 19

Game on!

2020 TechCon, a Comic Con-style event, from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday and Sunday in the College Union at Oregon Institute of Technology. Attendance is free.

Jan. 20

Player’s gambit

“I Have a Dream” Chess Tournament, open to all ages, from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday in Klamath Union High School. A $15 fee at the door.

Jan. 23

Big screen

“The Biggest Little Farm” will be shown on a family movie night 6 p.m. in the Ross Ragland Theater. Tickets ard $5, $7 and $9 before transaction fees.

Art in the Basin

Through Jan. 26

■ “Small Art: Big Impression” exhibit is being held in Klamath Art Association Gallery at 120 Riverside Drive.

Through February

Art students of Dorothy Hale and Susan Liskey is on display in the Modoc Gallery at the Klamath County Museum at Main and Spring streets.

Live entertainment

■ Tom Franks from 6 to 8 p.m. today in Mia & Pia’s Pizzeria & Brewhouse at 3545 Summers Lane.

■ Texas Hold’em at 7:30 p.m. today and Saturday in the City Club at North Ninth and Pine streets.

■ The Melonballers at 8 p.m. today in the American Legion Club at North Eighth and Pine streets.

■ Nephilim at 8 p.m. Saturday in the American Legion Club at North Eighth and Pine streets.

■ Open jam night from 7 p.m. Sunday to closing at Chicken ‘n’ Cheers, 3310 Madison St.

■ Texas Hold’em from 6 p.m. to midnight Monday through Wednesday in the American Legion Club at North Eighth and Pine streets.

