Jan. 17 & 18
At the Ragland
Teen Theater Performance of “The Princess and the Pirates” at 6 p.m. Friday (for the public) and 2 p.m. Saturday (for senior citizens) in the Ross Ragland Theater. Attendance is free with donations accepted.
At the Linkville
“A Slice of the Blarney,” a comedy by Kitty Burns, will be performed by the Linkville Players at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday in the Linkville Playhouse. Tickets are $11, $12 and $14.
Jan. 18 & 19
Game on!
2020 TechCon, a Comic Con-style event, from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday and Sunday in the College Union at Oregon Institute of Technology. Attendance is free.
Jan. 20
Player’s gambit
“I Have a Dream” Chess Tournament, open to all ages, from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday in Klamath Union High School. A $15 fee at the door.
Jan. 23
Big screen
“The Biggest Little Farm” will be shown on a family movie night 6 p.m. in the Ross Ragland Theater. Tickets ard $5, $7 and $9 before transaction fees.
Art in the Basin
Through Jan. 26
■ “Small Art: Big Impression” exhibit is being held in Klamath Art Association Gallery at 120 Riverside Drive.
Through February
■ Art students of Dorothy Hale and Susan Liskey is on display in the Modoc Gallery at the Klamath County Museum at Main and Spring streets.
Live entertainment
■ Tom Franks from 6 to 8 p.m. today in Mia & Pia’s Pizzeria & Brewhouse at 3545 Summers Lane.
■ Texas Hold’em at 7:30 p.m. today and Saturday in the City Club at North Ninth and Pine streets.
■ The Melonballers at 8 p.m. today in the American Legion Club at North Eighth and Pine streets.
■ Nephilim at 8 p.m. Saturday in the American Legion Club at North Eighth and Pine streets.
■ Open jam night from 7 p.m. Sunday to closing at Chicken ‘n’ Cheers, 3310 Madison St.
■ Texas Hold’em from 6 p.m. to midnight Monday through Wednesday in the American Legion Club at North Eighth and Pine streets.