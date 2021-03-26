All Month
■ Online craft and family activities at Klamath County Library youth services.
Friday, March 26
■ Cowboys & Aliens film screening, 6 p.m., Ross Ragland Theater, $5
■ “Way to Go!” film screening and Q&A, 7 p.m., Falls Taphouse, 2215 Shallock Ave., Free
■ “Norma and Wanda.” 7:30 p.m. Linkville Playhouse. $13
■ “Shrek the Musical Jr.” 7:30 p.m. Modoc Performing Arts Center, 127 S. Main St., Alturas, $15
Saturday, March 27
■ “Norma and Wanda.” 7:30 p.m. Linkville Playhouse. $13
■ “Shrek the Musical Jr.” 7:30 p.m. Modoc Performing Arts Center, 127 S. Main St., Alturas, $15
■ SLAP in concert, American Legion, 8 p.m., 228 N. 8th St.
■ The Overreactors in concert, 8 p.m., VFW, 515 Klamath Ave.
Sunday, March 28
■ “Norma and Wanda.” 2 p.m. Linkville Playhouse. $13
■ “Shrek the Musical Jr.” 3 p.m. Modoc Performing Arts Center, 127 S. Main St., Alturas, $15
■ Trisha Daniel in concert, 6 p.m., The Jade Room, 3249 S. 6th St.
Thursday, April 1
■ Actor Jesse Borrego Q&A, 6-8 p.m., Falls Taphouse, 2215 Shallock Ave., and online, Free
■ Jim Gillam in concert, American Legion, 6-8 p.m., 228 N. 8th St.
■ Dan Hill in concert, Mia and Pia’s Pizzeria and Brewhouse, 6-8 p.m., 3545 Summers Ln.
Art in the Basin
Through March
■ “COVID Stress Relief – Let’s Paint” at Modoc Gallery in the Klamath County Museum, 1451 Main St.
■ “Color in Motion” Mary Reider art exhibit at Klamath Art Gallery, 120 Riverside Dr.
■ Open gallery, Two Rivers Art Gallery, Monday – Saturday, 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. 140 S. 1st St., Chiloquin.