All Month

■ Online craft and family activities at Klamath County Library youth services.

Friday, March 26

■ Cowboys & Aliens film screening, 6 p.m., Ross Ragland Theater, $5

■ “Way to Go!” film screening and Q&A, 7 p.m., Falls Taphouse, 2215 Shallock Ave., Free

■ “Norma and Wanda.” 7:30 p.m. Linkville Playhouse. $13

■ “Shrek the Musical Jr.” 7:30 p.m. Modoc Performing Arts Center, 127 S. Main St., Alturas, $15

Saturday, March 27

■ “Norma and Wanda.” 7:30 p.m. Linkville Playhouse. $13

■ “Shrek the Musical Jr.” 7:30 p.m. Modoc Performing Arts Center, 127 S. Main St., Alturas, $15

■ SLAP in concert, American Legion, 8 p.m., 228 N. 8th St.

■ The Overreactors in concert, 8 p.m., VFW, 515 Klamath Ave.

Sunday, March 28

■ “Norma and Wanda.” 2 p.m. Linkville Playhouse. $13

■ “Shrek the Musical Jr.” 3 p.m. Modoc Performing Arts Center, 127 S. Main St., Alturas, $15

■ Trisha Daniel in concert, 6 p.m., The Jade Room, 3249 S. 6th St.

Thursday, April 1

■ Actor Jesse Borrego Q&A, 6-8 p.m., Falls Taphouse, 2215 Shallock Ave., and online, Free

■ Jim Gillam in concert, American Legion, 6-8 p.m., 228 N. 8th St.

■ Dan Hill in concert, Mia and Pia’s Pizzeria and Brewhouse, 6-8 p.m., 3545 Summers Ln.

Art in the Basin

Through March

■ “COVID Stress Relief – Let’s Paint” at Modoc Gallery in the Klamath County Museum, 1451 Main St.

■ “Color in Motion” Mary Reider art exhibit at Klamath Art Gallery, 120 Riverside Dr.

■ Open gallery, Two Rivers Art Gallery, Monday – Saturday, 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. 140 S. 1st St., Chiloquin.

