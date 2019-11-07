Nov. 8 & 9
Linkville premiere
"Five Women Wearing the Same Dress" will be performed by the Linkville Players at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday in the Linkville Playhouse. Tickets are $11 to $14.
Nov. 8
At the Ragland
Bluegrass band Mile Twelve will perform at 7:30 p.m. Friday in the Ross Ragland Theater. Tickets are $17, $21 and $26 dollars before transaction fees.
Nov. 10
On the big screen
Screening of "Only the Brave" at 2 p.m. Sunday in the Ross Ragland Theater. Tickets are $9 for adults, $7 for senior citizens and $5 for students.
Art in the Basin
Through Nov. 16
Favell Museum Art Show & Sale at 125 W. Main St.
Through Dec. 16
Annual Holiday Showcase being held by Klamath Art Gallery at 120 Riverside Drive. Includes an open house from noon to 4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 1.
Through December
Paintings by Rayna Larson and glass art by Sharon Bailey are on display in the Modoc Gallery at the Klamath County Museum at Main and Spring streets.
Live entertainment
Texas Hold'em from 6 p.m. to midnight today and Monday through Wednesday in the American Legion Club at North Eighth and Pine streets.
Bonnie Hay tribute to Joni Mitchell from 7 to 9 p.m. Friday in Mia & Pia's Pizzeria & Brewhouse at 3545 Summers Lane.
Texas Hold'em at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday in the City Club at North Ninth and Pine streets.
Open jam night from 7 p.m. Sunday to closing at Chicken 'n' Cheers, 3310 Madison St.