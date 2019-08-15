Aug. 15
Downtown tonight!
Third Thursday has many businesses remaining open past usual closing times with art, food and music available, including live music by Michael Quinn and Cherry Wine at 6 p.m. at Sugarman’s Corner at Sixth and Main streets.
Aug. 17
And the winner is ...
16th Annual Klammie Awards Ceremony at 7:30 p.m. Saturday in the Linkville Playhouse. Featured will be special musical performances and several comedy vignettes. Tickets are $10 and, for loge seating, $12, which includes a special gala reception at 6:30 p.m.
Remember when
“Woodstock 50th Celebration” featuring 10 musical performers from 4 to 8 p.m. Saturday in Mia & Pia’s Pizzeria & Brewhouse at 3545 Summers Lane.
Tulelake Shindig
Tulelake Shindig Street Fair & Bazaar, the Biggest Little Street Fair & Bazaar in Northern California, from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday at Otis Roper Park in Tulelake. Includes live music, vendors, informational booths, and food trucks.
Art in the Basin
Through Aug. 25
■ Glass creations by Diana Evans and Cat Santarius is on display in Klamath Art Gallery at 120 Riverside Drive.
Through August
■ Artwork by Dorothy Hale is on display in the Modoc Gallery inside the Klamath County Museum at Main and Spring streets.
Live entertainment
■ Texas Hold’em from 6 p.m. to midnight today and Monday through Wednesday in the American Legion Club at North Eighth and Pine streets.
■ Tom Franks from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday in Mia & Pia’s Pizzeria & Brewhouse at 3545 Summers Lane.
■ Michael Quinn and Cherry Wine from 6 to 9 p.m. Friday in Klamath Basin Brewing Company at 1320 Main St.
■ Texas Hold’em at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday in the City Club at North Ninth and Pine streets.
■ Irie Rockers from 8 to 10 p.m. Friday in Gino’s Cafe & Sports Bar at 147 E. Main St.
■ Nightfire at 8 p.m. Friday in the American Legion Club at North Eighth and Pine streets.
■ Melonballers at 8 p.m. Saturday in the American Legion Club at North Eighth and Pine streets.
■ Open jam night from 7 p.m. Sunday to closing at Chicken ‘n’ Cheers, 3310 Madison St.
■ Texas Hold’em at 6 p.m. Tuesday in Klamath Falls Moose Lodge at 1577 Oak Ave. (call Dale at 541-891-4688 for more information).