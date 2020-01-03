Subscribe Today! Please read: Readers of local content on the Herald and News website – heraldandnews.com – will require a subscription beginning today. For the first few months, non-subscribers will still be able to view 10 articles for free. If you are not already a subscriber, now is a great time to join for as little as $10/month!

Jan. 5

Meet the artist

■ Public reception for “Small Art: Big Impression” will be held from noon to 4 p.m. in Klamath Art Association and Gallery at 120 Riverside Drive, where the exhibit will continue through Sunday, Jan. 26.

Jan. 9 & 10

At the mic

Karaoke Sing Off, 7 to 10:30 p.m. Thursday and Friday, Jan. 9 and 10 at the Ross Ragland Theater. Karaoke Sing Off is a benefit supporting the VFW and Ross Ragland Theater Youth Programs. come root for your favorite local singer from your favorite karaoke bar. Tickets are $12 for one night, and $20 for both nights.

Live entertainment

■ Texas Hold’em at 7:30 p.m. today and Saturday in the City Club at North Ninth and Pine streets.

■ Open mic hosted by Marvelous Marv Strom at 7:30 p.m. today in Mia & Pia’s Pizzeria & Brewhouse at 3545 Summers Lane.

■ Collective Genius (Mike Campbell, Jim Gillam, Erin Barker, Trisha Daniel and Tom Franks), from noon to 1 p.m. Saturday in Rock House Brews on Biehn Street near Oregon Avenue.

■ Bill Palmer from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday in Leap of Taste at Main and 10th streets.

■ Bluegrass jam hosted by Ben and Fran Coker from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday in Mia & Pia’s Pizzeria & Brewhouse at 3545 Summers Lane.

■ Open jam night from 7 p.m. Sunday to closing at Chicken ‘n’ Cheers, 3310 Madison St.

■ Texas Hold’em from 6 p.m. to midnight Monday through Wednesday in the American Legion Club at North Eighth and Pine streets.

