July 12 to 14
Fiddlin’ around
The second annual Lost River Bluegrass Festival at Merrill Civic Center will be filled with music, food and fun. Three-day ticket is $25; Friday admission $10, Saturday admission $15 and Sunday admission $10.
July 13
Smokin’ good time
Fifth Annual Basin Brew & Q at Steen Sports Park Saturday. Performers include Racyne Parker from 11 a.m. to noon; Lucky Aces from 12:30 to 2 p.m.; Threadz from 2:30 to 4 p.m.; Rachel and the Red Light District from 4:30 to 6 p.m.; Black Cadillac Kings from 6:30 to 8 p.m.; Electric Mud from 8:30 to 10 p.m. General admission is $12.
Meet the artist
Paintings by local artist Dorothy Hale will be featured during July and August in the Klamath County Museum’s Modoc Gallery. An opening reception will be from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday.
Passport to fun
“Madagascar Jr. — A Musical Adventure” will be presented at 2 and 5:30 p.m. Saturday in the Ross Ragland Theater. Tickets before transaction fees are $10, $12 and $15.
SCORE!
The movie “Miracle” about the U.S. ice hockey team winning a gold medal in the 1980 Winter Olympics will be shown at 9 p.m. Saturday in the Collier Ice Arena. Cost is $10 per carload. Those attending are asked to bring their own seating.
July 16
At the library
A documentary, “Did You Wonder Who Fired the Gun?” will be shown at 2 p.m. Tuesday in the Klamath County Library. Focuses on the injustice of a white man getting away with murdering a black man.
July 17 & 18
Abracadabra!
Comedian and circus performer Henrik Bothe will perform at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday for an audience of the summer reading program’s family performance series in the Klamath County Library. After the show, lunch will be available across the street on the Klamath County Courthouse lawn. Bothe will also perform at 2 p.m. Wednesday in the Chiloquin Branch Library and on Thursday at 11 a.m. in the Keno Branch Library and at 2 p.m. Sprague River Branch Library.
Art in the Basin
Through July
■ Artwork by Kerry Tingley and Sue Graves is on display in Green Blade Bakery at 1400 Esplanade Ave.
Through July & August
■ Artwork by Dorothy Hale is on display in the Klamath County Museum’s Modoc Gallery at 1451 Main St.
Live entertainment
■ Texas Hold’em from 6 p.m. to midnight today and Monday through Wednesday in the American Legion Club at North Eighth and Pine streets.
■ Tom Franks from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday in Mia & Pia’s Pizzeria & Brewhouse at 3545 Summers Lane.
■ Texas Hold’em at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday in the City Club at North Ninth and Pine streets.
■ DJ Shabbar at 8 p.m. Friday in the American Legion Club at North Eighth and Pine streets.
■ Tom Franks from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday at Farmers Market at Main and Ninth streets.
■ Nephilim at 8 p.m. Saturday in the American Legion Club at North Eighth and Pine streets.
■ Code Blue from 5 to 8 p.m. Sunday in Klamath Basin Brewing at 1320 Main St.
■ Open jam night from 7 p.m. Sunday to closing at Chicken ‘n’ Cheers, 3310 Madison St.
■ Texas Hold’em at 6 p.m. Tuesday in Klamath Falls Moose Lodge at 1577 Oak Ave. (call Dale at 541-891-4688 for more information).