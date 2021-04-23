All Month
■ Online craft and family activities at Klamath County Library youth services – April’s theme is “dinosaurs”
Friday, April 23
■ Poker tournament, 6 p.m., Klamath Social Club, 3146 S. 6th St., $25 buy-in
■ Culture Shock 2.0, Gbizbe Swede, Wassla, Kizz Breezy, 99 West x Gio in concert, 6 p.m., Shasta Grange, 5831 Shasta Way, $9
Saturday, April 24
■ Rag Tag Children’s Choir, 2 p.m., Ross Ragland Theater, 218 N. 7th St., $10
■ Earth Day block party, 9 a.m. – 4 p.m., 601 East Main St.
Sunday, April 25
■ Trisha Daniel in concert, The Jade Room, 6-8 p.m., 3249 S. 6th St.
Thursday, April 29
■ Ron Stevens in concert, American Legion, 6-8 p.m., 228 N. 8th St.
Art in the Basin
Through April
■ “Quiet Moments” Aurora Simpson art exhibit at Klamath Art Gallery, 120 Riverside Dr.
■ Open gallery, Two Rivers Art Gallery, Monday – Saturday, 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. 140 S. 1st St., Chiloquin.