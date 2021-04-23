Subscribe Today! Please read: Readers of local content on the Herald and News website – heraldandnews.com – will require a subscription beginning today. For the first few months, non-subscribers will still be able to view 10 articles for free. If you are not already a subscriber, now is a great time to join for as little as $10/month!

■ Online craft and family activities at Klamath County Library youth services – April’s theme is “dinosaurs”

Friday, April 23

■ Poker tournament, 6 p.m., Klamath Social Club, 3146 S. 6th St., $25 buy-in

■ Culture Shock 2.0, Gbizbe Swede, Wassla, Kizz Breezy, 99 West x Gio in concert, 6 p.m., Shasta Grange, 5831 Shasta Way, $9

Saturday, April 24

■ Rag Tag Children’s Choir, 2 p.m., Ross Ragland Theater, 218 N. 7th St., $10

■ Earth Day block party, 9 a.m. – 4 p.m., 601 East Main St.

Sunday, April 25

■ Trisha Daniel in concert, The Jade Room, 6-8 p.m., 3249 S. 6th St.

Thursday, April 29

■ Ron Stevens in concert, American Legion, 6-8 p.m., 228 N. 8th St.

Art in the Basin

Through April

■ “Quiet Moments” Aurora Simpson art exhibit at Klamath Art Gallery, 120 Riverside Dr.

■ Open gallery, Two Rivers Art Gallery, Monday – Saturday, 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. 140 S. 1st St., Chiloquin.

