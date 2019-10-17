Oct. 18 and 19
Spud-versary
Klamath Basin Potato Festival in Merrill. Includes a free potato bake at Merrill Umpqua Bank from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Friday, exhibits and booths open from 1 to 5 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, a parade at 11 a.m. followed by a free barbecue at 12;30 p.m. and live music by The Stukel Mountain Stranglers and Friends from 12:30 to 3 p.m. Saturday.
Oct. 19 and 20
Little Linkville
“The Stuffies Dreams Are Made Of” will be performed in a Little Linkville Program at 1 p.m. Saturday and Sunday in the Linkville Playhouse. Tickets are $2.
Oct. 19
Free Fallin’
“Petty Fever,” a tribute to Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers, will be presented at 7:30 p.m. Saturday in the Ross Ragland Theater. Tickets before transaction fees are $32, $27 and $23.
Oct. 20
Celebrating fall
Rocky Point Quilt will hold its annual Rocky Point Fall Festival with homemade chili, a bazaar, a bake sale and a quilt raffle drawing from 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday in the fire hall on Rocky Point Road.
Art in the Basin
Through October
■ Fiber Art works by Liz Hubbard is on display in the Klamath County Library’s Modoc Gallery at Main and Spring streets.
Through Oct. 27
■ Paintings by Marlene Palmer are on display in Klamath Art Association and Gallery at 120 Riverside Drive.
Through Nov. 16
■ Favell Museum Art Show & Sale at 125 W. Main St.
Live entertainment
■ Sonshine Mountain Band at 6 p.m. and Mike Fritche at 7 p.m. in a Third Thursday Folk Music Showcase presentation of Klamath Folk Alliance in Mia & Pia’s Pizzeria & Brewhouse at 3545 Summers Lane.
■ Racyne Parker and Lucid Blue from 6 to 8 p.m. today in the American Legion Club at North Eighth and Pine streets.
■ Texas Hold’em from 6 p.m. to midnight today and Monday through Wednesday in the American Legion Club at North Eighth and Pine streets.
■ Tom Franks from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday in Mia & Pia’s Pizzeria & Brewhouse at 3545 Summers Lane.
■ Texas Hold’em at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday in the City Club at North Ninth and Pine streets.
■ Nightfire at 8 p.m. Friday in the American Legion Club at North Eighth and Pine streets.
■ Black Cadillac Kings at 8 p.m. Saturday in the American Legion Club at North Eighth and Pine streets.
■ Open jam night from 7 p.m. Sunday to closing at Chicken ‘n’ Cheers, 3310 Madison St.