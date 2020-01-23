Subscribe Today! Please read: Readers of local content on the Herald and News website – heraldandnews.com – will require a subscription beginning today. For the first few months, non-subscribers will still be able to view 10 articles for free. If you are not already a subscriber, now is a great time to join for as little as $10/month!

Jan. 24 to 26

At the Linkville

“A Slice of the Blarney,” a comedy by Kitty Burns, will be performed by the Linkville Players at 7:30 p.m. today and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday in the Linkville Playhouse. Tickets are $11, $12 and $14.

Jan. 25 & 26

High desert palette

42nd Annual Sagebrush Rendezvous Charitable Art Show and Sale at Running Y Ranch Resort. Begins at 10 a.m. on Saturday and 11 a.m. on Sunday. Includes an art show and a beer, wine and cheese tasting from 2 to 5 p.m. both days. Tickets are $15 and are good for both days.

Jan. 26

Big Band sound

Martin Behnke’s Timberline Express Big Band performance at 2 p.m. Sunday in the Ross Ragland Theater. Tickets are $17 before transaction fees.

Art in the Basin

Through Jan. 26

■ “Small Art: Big Impression” exhibit is being held in Klamath Art Association Gallery at 120 Riverside Drive.

Through February

■ Artwork by students of Dorothy Hale and Susan Liskey is on display in the Modoc Gallery at the Klamath County Museum at Main and Spring streets.

Through March

■ Paintings by Gale Holt on display at Green Blade Bakery, 1400 Esplanade Ave.

Live entertainment

■ Texas Hold’em at 7:30 p.m. today and Saturday in the City Club at North Ninth and Pine streets.

■ Nightfire at 8 p.m. today in the American Legion Club at North Eighth and Pine streets.

■ Old-Time Fiddlers will hold a jam and dance from 12:30 to 3:30 p.m. Saturday in Anthem House at 1791 Washburn Way.

■ Slap at 8 p.m. Saturday in the American Legion Club at North Eighth and Pine streets.

■ Open jam night from 7 p.m. Sunday to closing at Chicken ‘n’ Cheers, 3310 Madison St.

■ Texas Hold’em from 6 p.m. to midnight Monday through Wednesday in the American Legion Club at North Eighth and Pine streets.

