Jan. 24 to 26
At the Linkville
“A Slice of the Blarney,” a comedy by Kitty Burns, will be performed by the Linkville Players at 7:30 p.m. today and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday in the Linkville Playhouse. Tickets are $11, $12 and $14.
Jan. 25 & 26
High desert palette
42nd Annual Sagebrush Rendezvous Charitable Art Show and Sale at Running Y Ranch Resort. Begins at 10 a.m. on Saturday and 11 a.m. on Sunday. Includes an art show and a beer, wine and cheese tasting from 2 to 5 p.m. both days. Tickets are $15 and are good for both days.
Jan. 26
Big Band sound
Martin Behnke’s Timberline Express Big Band performance at 2 p.m. Sunday in the Ross Ragland Theater. Tickets are $17 before transaction fees.
Art in the Basin
Through Jan. 26
■ “Small Art: Big Impression” exhibit is being held in Klamath Art Association Gallery at 120 Riverside Drive.
Through February
■ Artwork by students of Dorothy Hale and Susan Liskey is on display in the Modoc Gallery at the Klamath County Museum at Main and Spring streets.
Through March
■ Paintings by Gale Holt on display at Green Blade Bakery, 1400 Esplanade Ave.
Live entertainment
■ Texas Hold’em at 7:30 p.m. today and Saturday in the City Club at North Ninth and Pine streets.
■ Nightfire at 8 p.m. today in the American Legion Club at North Eighth and Pine streets.
■ Old-Time Fiddlers will hold a jam and dance from 12:30 to 3:30 p.m. Saturday in Anthem House at 1791 Washburn Way.
■ Slap at 8 p.m. Saturday in the American Legion Club at North Eighth and Pine streets.
■ Open jam night from 7 p.m. Sunday to closing at Chicken ‘n’ Cheers, 3310 Madison St.
■ Texas Hold’em from 6 p.m. to midnight Monday through Wednesday in the American Legion Club at North Eighth and Pine streets.