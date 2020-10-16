All Month
■ Harry Potter Month at the Klamath County Library. Various online activities themed around the Harry Potter books are available for kids and families to complete.
■ Monster Mac’s Lunatic Asylum haunted house. Thursdays – Saturdays in October. 8-10 p.m. $15. 426 Main St., Klamath Falls.
Friday, Oct. 16
■ Gardening Trivia online tournament. 7 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 17
■ Drawtober Speed Run (online Comic Con). 11 a.m., 1 p.m. Klamath County Library.
■ Astronomy event hosted by Klamath County Museum. 7 p.m. Conger Heights.
Art in the Basin
Through October
■ Annual art show at Favell Museum, 125 W. Main St.
■ “Relativity: A Family Affair” through Oct. 25, Klamath Art Gallery, 120 Riverside Dr.
■ Modoc Gallery in the Klamath County Museum, 1451 Main St.
■ Open gallery, Two Rivers Art Gallery, Monday – Saturday, 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. 140 S. 1st St., Chiloquin.
Live entertainment
■ Erin Barker in concert. Saturday, 9 a.m. Klamath Farmer’s Market.
■ Lou Levison in concert. Saturday, 11:30 a.m. Klamath Farmer’s Market.
■ Michael Quinn and Cherry Wine in concert. Saturday, 6 p.m. Lake of the Woods Resort.
■ Gin & Tonic in concert. 7 p.m. Veterans of Foreign Wars. 515 Klamath Ave.
■ Rachel and the Red Light District in concert. 7 p.m. The American Legion Club. 228 N. 8th St.