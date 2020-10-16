Subscribe Today! Please read: Readers of local content on the Herald and News website – heraldandnews.com – will require a subscription beginning today. For the first few months, non-subscribers will still be able to view 10 articles for free. If you are not already a subscriber, now is a great time to join for as little as $10/month!

All Month

■ Harry Potter Month at the Klamath County Library. Various online activities themed around the Harry Potter books are available for kids and families to complete.

■ Monster Mac’s Lunatic Asylum haunted house. Thursdays – Saturdays in October. 8-10 p.m. $15. 426 Main St., Klamath Falls.

Friday, Oct. 16

■ Gardening Trivia online tournament. 7 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 17

■ Drawtober Speed Run (online Comic Con). 11 a.m., 1 p.m. Klamath County Library.

■ Astronomy event hosted by Klamath County Museum. 7 p.m. Conger Heights.

Art in the Basin

Through October

■ Annual art show at Favell Museum, 125 W. Main St.

■ “Relativity: A Family Affair” through Oct. 25, Klamath Art Gallery, 120 Riverside Dr.

■ Modoc Gallery in the Klamath County Museum, 1451 Main St.

■ Open gallery, Two Rivers Art Gallery, Monday – Saturday, 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. 140 S. 1st St., Chiloquin.

Live entertainment

■ Erin Barker in concert. Saturday, 9 a.m. Klamath Farmer’s Market.

■ Lou Levison in concert. Saturday, 11:30 a.m. Klamath Farmer’s Market.

■ Michael Quinn and Cherry Wine in concert. Saturday, 6 p.m. Lake of the Woods Resort.

■ Gin & Tonic in concert. 7 p.m. Veterans of Foreign Wars. 515 Klamath Ave.

■ Rachel and the Red Light District in concert. 7 p.m. The American Legion Club. 228 N. 8th St.

