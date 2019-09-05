Sept. 5 to 8
Fair time!
Tulelake-Butte Valley Fair starting at 10 a.m. Thursday until 8 p.m. Sunday on the Tulelake-Butte Valley Fairgrounds in Tulelake. Includes Journey Revisited Tribute Band at 8 p.m. Friday, Destruction Derby at 7 p.m. Saturday, and Kids Pig Scramble & Barnyard Rodeo at 10 a.m. and Truck & ATV Sled Pulls at 4 p.m. on Sunday.
Sept. 8
Stack ‘em up
A fundraiser Loggers Breakfast will be held from 9 to 11:30 a.m. Sunday at the cookhouse in Collier Logging Museum on Highway 97 north of Chiloquin. Cost is $14 for adults and $7 for children 11 years old and younger. There will also be wagon rides and live music.
Sept. 11
Natural inspiration
An opening reception for fiber art works by Liz Hubbard will be held from 10 a.m. to noon Wednesday in the Klamath County Museum’s Modoc Gallery at Main and Spring streets, where an exhibit featuring them will be held through October.
Art in the Basin
Through Sept. 29
■ Artwork by Greg and Debbie Beckman is on display in Klamath Art Association and Gallery at 120 Riverside Drive. An artists reception will be held from noon to 4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 8, with live music by Tom Franks from 1 to 2 p.m.
Live entertainment
■ Texas Hold’em from 6 p.m. to midnight today and Monday through Wednesday in the American Legion Club at North Eighth and Pine streets.
■ Tom Franks from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday in Klamath Basin Brewing Company at 1320 Main St. and 1 to 2 p.m. Sunday in Klamath Art Association and Gallery at 120 Riverside Drive.
■ Open Mic Night hosted by Treve Sears and Rod Kucera at 7:30 p.m. Friday in Klamath Basin Brewing Company at 1320 Main St.
■ Texas Hold’em at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday in the City Club at North Ninth and Pine streets.
■ Michael Quinn and Cherry Wine from 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday in Klamath Basin Brewing Company at 1320 Main St.
■ Open jam night from 7 p.m. Sunday to closing at Chicken ‘n’ Cheers, 3310 Madison St.
■ Texas Hold’em at 6 p.m. Tuesday in Klamath Falls Moose Lodge at 1577 Oak Ave. (call Dale at 541-891-4688 for more information).