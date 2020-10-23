All Month
■ Harry Potter Month at the Klamath County Library. Various online activities themed around the Harry Potter books are available for kids and families to complete.
■ Monster Mac’s Lunatic Asylum haunted house. Thursdays – Saturdays in October. 8-10 p.m. $15. 426 Main St., Klamath Falls.
Friday, Oct. 23
■ Pumpkin Palooza mini-golf tournament. 12 p.m. Running Y Ranch Resort. $40.
■ “31 Seasons: A Celebration of the Ross Ragland Theater’s Community.” 7:30 p.m. $25.
Saturday, Oct. 24
■ Scarecrow Row. 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. Downtown Klamath Falls.
■ Super John 3 Dashes to the Boredom Rescue, 1 p.m., Linkville Playhouse. $2
Sunday, Oct. 25
■ “31 Seasons: A Celebration of the Ross Ragland Theater’s Community.” 7:30 p.m. $25.
Art in the Basin
Through October
■ Annual art show and sale through Nov. 7 at Favell Museum, 125 W. Main St.
■ “Relativity: A Family Affair” through Oct. 25, Klamath Art Gallery, 120 Riverside Dr.
■ Modoc Gallery in the Klamath County Museum, 1451 Main St.
■ Open gallery, Two Rivers Art Gallery, Monday – Saturday, 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. 140 S. 1st St., Chiloquin.
Live entertainment
■ Gin & Tonic, 7 p.m. The American Legion Club, 228 N. 8th St.
■ Chris Garrett, 7 p.m. The Jade Room, 3249 S. 6th St.
■ Horse Mountain Trio, 9 a.m. Klamath Falls Saturday Market.
■ Sonshine Mountain Band, 11 a.m., Klamath Falls Saturday Market.
■ Joe Rayburn, 6 p.m., Lake of the Woods Resort.