Oct. 26 and 27
■ “The Stuffies Dreams Are Made Of” will be performed in a Little Linkville Program at 1 p.m. both days in the Linkville Playhouse. Tickets are $2.
Oct. 26
■ Screening of the movie “Rocky Horror Picture Show” will be held at 7 p.m. in the Ross Ragland Theater. Tickets are $5 and $9.
Oct. 26
■ A “Murder Mystery” dinner fundraiser for Children for Safe Schools at 6:30 p.m. in the 9th Street Venue. Ticket prices vary.
Through October
■ Fiber Art works by Liz Hubbard is on display in the Klamath County Library’s Modoc Gallery at Main and Spring streets.
ART IN THE BASIN
Through Oct. 27
■ Paintings by Marlene Palmer are on display in Klamath Art Association and Gallery at 120 Riverside Drive.
Through Nov. 16
■ Favell Museum Art Show & Sale at 125 W. Main St.
LIVE ENTERTAINMENT
■ Ken Johnson will perform from 6 to 8 p.m. today in the American Legion Club at North Eighth and Pine streets.
■ Texas Hold’em from 6 p.m. to midnight today and Monday through Wednesday in the American Legion Club at North Eighth and Pine streets.
■ Unsafe Sax at 6 p.m. Friday in Mia & Pia’s Pizzeria & Brewhouse at 3545 Summers Lane.
■ Texas Hold’em at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday in the City Club at North Ninth and Pine streets.
■ Old-Time Fiddlers will hold a jam and dance from 12:30 to 3:30 p.m. Saturday in Anthem House at 1791 Washburn Way.
■ Open jam night from 7 p.m. Sunday to closing at Chicken ‘n’ Cheers, 3310 Madison St.
MOVIES
Starting Friday:
“Countdown” — When a nurse downloads an app that claims to predict when a person will die, it tells her she only has three days to live. Anne Winters, Elizabeth Lail, Charlie McDrmott. Rated R.
Returning this week:
“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” — A faded TV actor and his stunt double strive to achieve success in the film industry. Brad Pitt, Leonardo DiCaprio, Margot Robbie. Rated R.
“Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark” — A young girl with horrible secrets turnes her tortured life into a series of scary stories for a group of teenagers. Zoe Margaret Colletti, Michael Garza, Gabriel Rush. Rated PG-13.
Continuing this week:
“Maleficent: Mistress of Evil” — Maleficent and her granddaughter begin to question complex family ties as they go in different directions by impending nuptials, unexpected allies, and dark new forces. Angelina Jolie, Elle Fanning, Michelle Pfeiffer. Rated PG.
“Zombieland: Double Tap” — Columbus, Tallahasse, Wichita and Little Rock move to the American heartland as they face off against evolved zombies, fellow survivors, and the growing pains of the snarky makeshift family. Woody Harrelson, Emma Stone, Abigail Breslin. Rated R.
“Judy” — Legendale performer Judy Garland arrives in London to perform in a series of sold-out concerts in 1968. Renee Zellweger, Jessie Buckely, Finn Wittrock, Rufus Sewell, Michael Gambon. Rated PG-13.
“Gemini Man” — An over-the-hill hitman faces off against a younger, more aggressive clone of himself. Will Smith, Clive Owen, Benedict Wong. Rated PG-13.
“The Addams Family” — An animated version of Charles Addams’ series of cartoons about a peculiar, ghoulish family. Features the voices of Finn Wolfhard, Charlize Theron and Chloe Grace Moretz. Rated PG.
“Joker” — A clown-for-hire by day, Arthur aspires to be a stand-up comic, but finds the joke always seems to be on him. Joaquin Phoenix, Robert De Niro, Zazie Beetz. Rated R.
“Abominable” — When teenage Yi encounters a youth, Yeti, on the roof of her apartment in Shanghai, she and her mischievous friends embark on an epic quest to renuite this magical creature with his family at the highest point on Earth. Chloe Bennet, Tenzing Norgay Trainor. Rated PG.
Starts Nov. 1: “Terminator: Dark Fate” and “Arctic Dogs.