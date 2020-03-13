Friday — Saturday
■ Austen times. “Austentatious,” a musical comedy about a theatre troupe’s backstage antics while presenting an adaptation of a Jane Austen play, makes it debut at the Linkville Playhouse with performances Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m. tickets $13-17.
Friday — Sunday
■ Home and outdoors. The annual Home & Outdoor Expo returns to the Klamath County Fairgrounds with three days filled with demonstrations, activities and the latest-and-greatest products and services for the home or outdoors. Open Friday 12-8 p.m., Saturday 9 a.m. – 5 p.m., Sunday, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.
Saturday, March 14
■ Get wild! Fourth annual Wild and Scenic Film Festival will feature nature films and refreshments at the Favell Museum, starting at 5:30 p.m. Tickets $12 in advance, $15 at the door.
■ Irish times. Lakeview’s annual celebration of St. Patrick’s Day features a full day’s slate of activities including a fun run, community meals, games, a pub crawl, and Lake County’s most infamous competition – outhouse races!
Art in the Basin
Through March
■ Paintings by Gale Holt are on display in Green Blade Bakery at 1400 Esplanade Ave.
■ Nature photography of Aurora Simpson on display at the Klamath Art Gallery, 120 Riverside Dr.
■ Paintings by Pat Eck on display at the Modoc Gallery in the Klamath County Museum, 1451 Main St.
Live entertainment
■ Tom Franks in concert, 6 p.m., Mia’s and Pia’s Pizzeria & Brewhouse, 3545 Summers Lane.
■ Texas Hold’em at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday in the City Club at North Ninth and Pine streets.
■ Open Mic Night, Friday, 7:30 p.m., Mia’s & Pia’s Pizzeria and Brewhouse, 2545 Summers Lane.
■ DJ Shabbir, Friday, 8 p.m., American Legion Club, 228 N. 8th St.
■ Lads of Leisure in concert (Celtic music), 5:30 p.m., Klamath Basin Brewing, 1320 Main St.
■ Cool Disposition in concert, Saturday, 8 p.m., American Legion Club, 228 N. 8th St.
■ Michael Quinn and Cherry Wine in concert, Saturday, 6-9 p.m., Veterans of Foreign Wars, 515 Klamath Ave.
■ Karaoke, Saturday, 9 p.m., Veterans of Foreign Wars, 515 Klamath Ave.
■ Texas Hold’em from 6 p.m. to midnight Monday through Wednesday in the American Legion Club at North Eighth and Pine streets.
■ New Legacy Quartet in concert, Sunday, 10:30 a.m., Calvary Temple, 2161 Garden Ave.
■ Pianist Bob Russell, Sunday, 2 p.m., 300 Mountain View Blvd.
■ Open jam night, Sunday, 7 p.m., Chicken ‘n’ Cheers.